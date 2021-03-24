Vaccines arrive in PNG

Australia is assisting PNG in its response to the current surge in the number of COVID-19 reported cases in the country.

Australia is working with Papua New Guinea to support the Government’s response to a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases to help save lives and support our closest neighbour’s health system.

The Australian Government agreed to a request for assistance and will partner with Papua New Guinea on a comprehensive support package to help it respond to the crisis.

The Prime Minister was on hand to receive the Astro-Zeneca vaccines.

“A protected health workforce is our only chance of providing the large amount of care our people need to fight this virus,” the Prime Minister said.

He thanked Australia for its swift response.

“Today, Australia our biggest bilateral partner, has made available eight thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from their own quota, primarily for our frontline workers here in the nation’s capital where we are experiencing the highest case load, and other (COVID-19) hotspots around the country,” he said.

The first delivery of vaccines is committed to the frontline health workers, with an initial rollout for the National Capital District.

Three AUSMAT health specialists also arrived on the flight.

The specialists will work with Papua New Guinea health authorities on infection control, triage and emergency management and public health measures.

Also on the RAAF flight were three mobile storage units, which will support the vaccine rollout, and five community tents, which will provide multiple functions including triaging facilities, reception centres and clinic spaces.