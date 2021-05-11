 

Vaccine rollout for ARoB

BY: mdkatam
20:00, May 11, 2021
18 reads

Vaccination rollout for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville commenced on Monday, with support from the Australian government under the PNG-Australia Partnership.

Three health facilities have been selected within the three regions as rollout sites, they are; Buka General Hospital for Northern, Arawa District Hospital for Central Bougainville and Buin Health Centre in  Southern Bougainville.

Prior to the rollout, training sessions were completed in Northern, Central and Southern regions of Bougainville to equip healthcare workers with the skills to run the rollout process and administer the vaccines.

The training initiative was funded through the PNG Australia Partnership and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance with technical support from UNICEF and WHO Papua New Guinea.

