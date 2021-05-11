Vaccine rollout for ARoB

Three health facilities have been selected within the three regions as rollout sites, they are; Buka General Hospital for Northern, Arawa District Hospital for Central Bougainville and Buin Health Centre in Southern Bougainville.

Prior to the rollout, training sessions were completed in Northern, Central and Southern regions of Bougainville to equip healthcare workers with the skills to run the rollout process and administer the vaccines.

The training initiative was funded through the PNG Australia Partnership and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance with technical support from UNICEF and WHO Papua New Guinea.