Vaccination rumours dispelled

“Vaccination is voluntary and will depend on the Government’s plan to roll it out across the country,” Dr Kombra stated.

“Students and teachers will be informed accordingly but in the meantime, it is voluntary and the priority target group are the frontline health workers.”

The Secretary made this statement after receiving information about students in a certain province who panicked and fled their school after learning that they were going to be vaccinated.

“I call on the public to stop spreading false rumours about COVID-19 and the vaccination program. This will result in fear and panic and disrupt our children’s education,” the Secretary said.