Vaccination A Challenge

The routine immunization program is affected due to misinformation and myths about COVID-19 vaccination.

EHP Director for Public Health, Dr. Max Manape said when people hear about COVID-19 vaccination they think it has many side effects because of the conspiracy theory on social media.

He said therefore routine immunization on polio, measles or pentavalent for all other diseases is affected and the coverage in the province was going down.

Dr Manape said from that perspective they have realized that its lack of understanding among the community.

“But now we are seeing a big challenge in every province, our staff are going out and the people are thinking they are bringing the vaccine to give them. But after we have sent out a team for vaccine awareness and explain to the villages, they start accepting the vaccination,” he said.

Dr. Manape gave an example of a large community in Ungai-Bena district who lined up for vaccination when they sat them down and talked to them properly. They were told to wait until the routine immunization comes around.

“But this is how I see in Easter Highlands about COVID-19 vaccination. It is all about advocacy, making sure that people understand the benefits of vaccination.”