In response to this, a team from the Morobe Provincial Health Authority will start a measles, rubella and polio vaccination campaign in Lae.

Scheduled to this month, the public health team has pointed to a significant decrease in immunisation coverage in PNG since 2005, saying in the last five years, coverage remains at the lowest level.

The situation was further worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 national general elections.

“As a result, the country is facing a very high risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, especially measles and polio, which can lead to serious health complications and deaths in children under five years of age.”

Morobe’s immunisation campaign team outlined that the top six provinces with 52 percent of zero dose children – children less than 1 years old who have not received any form of vaccine – are Madang, Morobe, Southern Highlands, East Sepik, Enga and Eastern Highlands.

Madang has over 200,000 children who have not been vaccinated against measles, rubella and polio.

Morobe, Southern Highlands and East Sepik have over 150,000 zero dose children while Enga and Eastern Highlands have over 100,000 zero dose children.

Children need to get three immunisation shots before they reach 1 years old.

Most parents are not aware of that, with the health team saying most times, they get to immunise toddlers – children who are three or four years old.

Accelerating routine immunisation is now a top priority, hence, a national immunisation campaign is planned for all 22 provinces. This will cover children under five years of age against polio, and six months to five years against measles-rubella.

Vitamin A supplementation will also be given to all eligible children irrespective of their prior vaccination status.

The nationwide vaccination campaign will be implemented for three weeks to vaccinate all eligible children in Papua New Guinea, with Morobe planning to take lead, starting in Lae district.

The team has stressed that this immunisation campaign should not be confused with COVID-19 vaccination.