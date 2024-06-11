Utilise available resources

Prime Minister Marape said land is a valuable resource that is available to Papua New Guineans, which gives us an advantage over other people around the world, especially those who do not have much land or other resources to work with.

He highlighted this when launching the National Agriculture Sector Plan (NASP) 2024 - 2033, emphasising the importance of employment creation through agriculture in Papua New Guinea.

“God has blessed this nation abundantly with richness in land suitable for agricultural produce and livestock that can be transformed from subsistence farming to commercial farming or land use for employment creation and improvement in quality of life, thus enabling growth in a robust, sustainable economy into the future.”

The NASP 2024 – 2033 aims to create opportunities for all, including youth and women, and to improve the quality of life in rural villages, transforming them into economically vibrant communities.

Prime Minister Marape announced the Government’s intention to provide funding support of up to K1 billion for the NASP 2024 – 2033.

He urged all districts and provinces across the country to develop land for agriculture.