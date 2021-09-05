Usino Students Tuition

Usino LLG President Peiwa Aima presented a cheque of K26,500 to the Board Chairman of Ramu TVET, Boski Anis at the Ramu TVET Centre recently.

During the presentation, Aima acknowledged the Ramu NiCo management (MCC) as a valuable development partner in the Usino-Bundi District.

‘’I am so thankful to MCC for the annual royalty grants. The grant used to pay the tuition fee for the students attending Ramu TVET was from the roll-over from last year’s royalty payment,” Aima said.

Aima said that the LLG members agreed during an LLG Assembly meeting to assist its school-leavers with school fees to attend TVET training.

“It is the plan of the LLG to invest in our resource and importantly equip our youth with practical skills and knowledge to help in the development of Usino-Bundi district,” said Amai.

The LLG president challenged other LLGs in Madang who receive royalty grants from Ramu NiCo, to use it wisely and invest in the right place to help its people.

Story published by Cecilia Miolol, UPNG Journalism Student