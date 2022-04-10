Usino Gets New Health Centre

The sub-health centre was built at a cost of K4.2 million funding from the Usino-Bundi District Development Authority an additional K2 million from the Prime Minister’s SIP program funding.

Thousands of people from all three LLGs of Usino-Bundi converged onto the station and witnessed the official opening.

Guest of honor was the Secretary for Health, Dr. Osborne Liko, who made a commitment to support the new health facility with two new ambulances.

Member for Usino Bundi and Education Minister, Jimmy Uguro said he believes to better his people’s education and health, and he is thankful to the contractor ABC Construction for completing the new world-class health facility.

He acknowledged development partners in the district particularly, Ramu NiCo Management (MCC), which had assisted with providing, specialized medical beds and other medical equipment to the new health facility.

Minister Uguro said the new health facility is centrally located to better serve the people of the three LLGs in the district that is, Usino, Bundi and Gama, as well as the travelling public between Chimbu, Brahman and Usino in Madang. He added that the new health facility would also serve people travelling up and down the Ramu River.

Usino-Bundi DDA is also embarking on establishing health centers in three LLGs of in the district that is Usino, Begesin, Bundi, Brahman, Ramu Sugar, and Saussi, after the district hospital at Walium is elevated to level 4.

“People should have good health and hygiene so they can contribute effectively to the economic development which our government is embarking on. I want to thank the prime minister and the government for their continuous support to Usino-Bundi district,” Uguro said.