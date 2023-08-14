USAID provides additional funds for clean energy in PNG

USAID in partnership with a clean energy company, WEnergy Global, will connect at least 800 households and 30 businesses to electricity, thereby improving energy access for at least 4,800 people.

Administrator Power made this announcement following her visit to the Morata Settlement area, where she spoke with the community members about the benefits of this new investment.

PNG has one of Asia Pacific region’s lowest electrification rates, where only an estimated 13 percent of the population was connected to the national power grid in 2020. However, through the PNG Electrification Partnership (PEP), which supports PNG’s goal of connecting 70 percent of the population to electricity by 2030.

This new funding will support USAID’s contribution, the USAID-PEP activity, which aims to deliver 350,000 new household connections by 2025.

The $1.2 million award is part of USAID’s Enterprises for Development, Growth and Empowerment (EDGE) Fund.

In PNG, USAID will utilize the EDGE fund to support and catalyze the private sector to jumpstart investments in off-grid areas and support the government of PNG’s goal of connecting 70 percent of the population to electricity by 2030, and to advance climate change objectives in the Pacific Islands.