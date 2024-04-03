USAID Emergency Aid for ESP and Highlands

The assistance comes in response to the catastrophic magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked East Sepik on March 24, 2024, compounding the challenges faced by communities already reeling from ongoing floods across the region.

The funding will be directed towards providing urgent support, including emergency shelter, logistical aid, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance to those affected.

USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance has deployed disaster response specialists to collaborate with local authorities, humanitarian organizations, and donors to ensure a coordinated and effective response tailored to the specific needs of the affected communities.

U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Ann Marie Yastishock, emphasized the significance of this immediate assistance in alleviating suffering and saving lives. She underscored the commitment of the United States to aid Papua New Guinea in bolstering resilience against the impacts of extreme weather events and climate change.

In addition to the assistance in East Sepik, the newly allocated funds will extend relief efforts to other affected provinces in the Highlands region. USAID, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has already commenced the distribution of essential supplies, including shelter and non-food items, reaching over 1,500 households.

The combined impact of the earthquake and flooding has left almost 10,000 people displaced, destroyed more than 1,000 homes, and affected nearly 400,000 individuals across East Sepik and the Highlands regions, as reported by the IOM.