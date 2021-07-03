USA Celebrates Independence

In light of this occasion, it is a critical time for the United States and its global leadership that requires immediate focus on climate change and the ever-rising pandemic COVID-19.

America celebrates its independence this week whilst also acknowledging the partnerships between people, allies, and nations, which were critical to its country’s birth and survival.

Upon his recent appointment, President Biden’s “building back better” is a cause meant to combat the threats we all face and to secure a better future for the planet, the first being to strengthen global health.

It is evident the spike in COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea and the governments great efforts to address the issue. President Biden said in an editorial that defeating COVID-19 is paramount and no one is safe until it is eliminated everywhere. In addition, that starts with equipping partner nations to prevent, prepare for, and respond to future global health crisis so we can stop outbreaks before they turn into pandemics that put our safety and prosperity in danger.

The US have contributed more than $6.9million in PNG alone to fight COVID-19 through PPE donations, ventilators and technical assistance. President Biden announced in June that PNG would receive a significant amount of donations in vaccines soon.