US$.22m for immunization

This donation, amongst others, will support the development and use of digital immunization tools to monitor coverage of an upcoming measles rubella vaccination campaign and monitoring in health facilities and at the community level across 22 provinces. More than one million children under five years will be indirectly impacted by this.

“UNICEF is grateful to the Government of Japan for this generous support that will contribute significantly to improving health information systems that are still largely paper based in PNG. This will ultimately increase immunization coverage countrywide through the establishment of effective vaccine delivery and information systems,” said Vikas Singh, OIC UNICEF Representative.

Specifically, the funding will help pilot the Geographical Information System (GIS) for micro planning in two provinces to improve immunization delivery strategies to reach children who missed out. A remote health worker training using the Moodle Application will enhance the capacity of 400 health workers to provide quality services for COVID-19 and Routine Immunization, and Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

“The government of Japan provided cold chain equipment for COVID-19 vaccines worth US$8 million over two phases so far in collaboration with UNICEF. Japan will support efforts to strengthen digital health information systems in PNG to manage immunisation data, including inventory of cold chain equipment. Through this project, I expect that health system in PNG will improve and make operations more efficient,” said Japanese Ambassador to PNG, Nobuyuki Watanabe.

UNICEF has been working with the PNG government to improve immunization coverage, improve the quality of vaccines and prevent the spread of infectious diseases among communities, as well as supporting the vital procurement of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

This funding is part of a Japanese grant aid of roughly US$9 million to Fiji, Kiribati, PNG and Solomon Islands.