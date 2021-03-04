US sends sympathies

On behalf of the Government of the United States, he said Sir Michael was a great statesman who guided Papua New Guinea’s independence and truly earned the title “Grand Chief.”

“The United States honours the commitment to democracy that Prime Minister Somare demonstrated as Papua New Guinea’s first prime minister,” stated Blinken.

“His five decades of public service are a lasting legacy. In this time of mourning, please accept our profound sympathies and our reassurance that the United States will remember Papua New Guinea’s inspirational first leader.”

(ABC News picture of Antony J. Blinken)