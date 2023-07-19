US Secretary of Defense to visit PNG

This trip holds great importance as it marks the first-ever visit by a sitting U.S. Secretary of Defense to Papua New Guinea.

During his time in PNG, Secretary Austin will engage in high-level meetings with Prime Minister Marape, Minister for Defence Win Bakri Daki, Secretary for Defence Hari John Akipe, and Chief of Defence Force Major General Mark Goina.

The discussions will primarily revolve around the next steps following the recent signing of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA).

This agreement signifies the deepening partnership and shared values between the two countries as Pacific nations.

Both sides will emphasize the significance of maintaining regional security, fostering prosperity, and upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Secretary Austin will then proceed to Australia, where he will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, as well as other government leaders.

Together with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Austin and Marles will participate in the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).

This pivotal gathering aims to strengthen the unprecedented cooperation between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region and on a global scale.

The discussions at AUSMIN will encompass a wide range of topics, including the remarkable progress achieved in force posture modernization, defense industrial base cooperation, and regional security integration.

During his time in Australia, Secretary Austin will also take the opportunity to visit U.S. and Australian service members who are actively participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre.

This joint military exercise, the largest of its kind between the United States and Australia, highlights the enduring alliance and close collaboration between the two countries.

With participants from various branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, Talisman Sabre serves as a testament to the enduring cooperation and trust developed through decades of joint operations, training, and exercises.

Each stop on Secretary Austin's trip reinforces the commitment of the United States, its allies, and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to invest in their own national strengths and nurture their shared ties.

These collective efforts are propelling the region towards a momentous shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Biden Administration, in particular, has been instrumental in driving this historic momentum and fostering closer cooperation among nations in the region.