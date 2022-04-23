U.S Renews Commitment With PNG

The Agreement demonstrates the American people’s continued commitment to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Acting Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator Craig Hart signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of the United States of America.

Deputy Assistant Administrator Hart said, “Signing this $12 million multi-sector agreement represents the growing comprehensive strategic partnership between the U.S. and PNG.”

USAID’s DOAG is consistent with the priorities of PNG’s Development Strategic Plan 2010-2030 and the current Medium-Term Development Plan III (2018-2022). The proposed activities under the DOAG will directly contribute to supporting the development endeavors of the PNG Government going forward.

Secretary for National Planning Koney Samuel, Acting Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator Hart, and USAID’s Senior Development Advisor David Hatch also discussed the ongoing projects in Papua New Guinea through USAID funding and reflected on the increased partnership between Papua New Guinea and USAID in recent years.

Secretary Samuel highlighted that, “the agreement with USAID is the way forward. This is a milestone to support and complement our development goals for a free, prosperous, and healthy Papua New Guinea.”

Secretary Samuel also expressed appreciation to the US Government and USAID for the development assistance programs under the USAID’s portfolio in Papua New Guinea, especially on combating COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS including other public health concerns.