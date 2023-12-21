U.S. pledges $162mil IFAD support

This pledge makes the United States the leading donor to the IFAD-13 Replenishment.

“IFAD reaches across the last mile to invest in rural people and local food systems to build food security and sustainably transform rural livelihoods. IFAD-13 will help alleviate poverty and strengthen resilience for millions of rural women, men, youth and vulnerable people,” says Alexia Latortue, Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Development, U.S. Department of the Treasury

IFAD is an international financial institution and specialized U.N. agency, with a strong and unique mission of alleviating poverty and enhancing long-term food security in rural areas of emerging markets and developing countries.

IFAD works to alleviate poverty, reduce food insecurity, and promote rural transformation with a particular focus on smallholder farmers and support for women, youth and marginalized communities. The United States is the largest historical contributor to IFAD and is represented by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in its governing bodies.

According to IFAD, in Papua New Guinea, IFAD-funded projects support vulnerable groups through:

development of market opportunities;

income generation in rural areas;

participation in partnerships across sectors.

Since 1983, IFAD has invested US$55 million, equivalent to K199 million, to finance 4 projects and programmes related to agricultural development in Papua New Guinea, benefiting 88,740 households.

Over the past year, the United States participated as an active member of the IFAD-13 Replenishment Consultation. Together with fellow Member States, the United States secured important commitments that will help IFAD deliver stronger impact in addressing and reducing rural poverty.

For 2025-2027, IFAD will continue allocating 100 percent of its core resources to low-income and lower-middle income countries, and dedicating at least 30 percent of its core resources to countries experiencing fragile contexts.

Recognizing the critical relationship between climate and agriculture, IFAD will also increase its climate finance target to 45 percent of its program of loans and grants to support climate adaptive solutions.

In addition, IFAD will scale up its engagement with the private sector to accelerate investment in rural communities for long-term sustainable impact, resilience, and job-creation.

The United States values IFAD’s singular role in the global development finance architecture as the only specialized global development institution exclusively focused on rural transformation.

Amidst the lingering effects of a global food security crisis, the United States looks forward to continuing to partner with IFAD to deliver greater development impact for the rural poor.