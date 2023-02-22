US Narcotics Bureau visit with PNG criminal justice sector

While in Port Moresby, INL representatives met with members of the PNG criminal justice system, including the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, the Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit, the Bomana Police Academy, the Commissioner of Corrections, the Ministry of Internal Security, the Department of Justice and the Attorney General, the PNG Customs Service, the Internal Revenue Commission, the Department of Transportation, the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority, the National and Supreme Courts of Papua New Guinea, as well as civil society and members of the Embassy Port Moresby team.

The INL team assessed PNG’s criminal justice system and identified areas of cooperation and assistance with partners who are on the frontlines of advancing law and order.

INL assists the Government of Papua New Guinea to strengthen the criminal justice system through practical skills training for law enforcement officers, coast guards, environmental authorities, financial intelligence units, and judicial institutions.

INL efforts also focus on improving local capacity to fight transnational crime, including human trafficking and narcotics trafficking, and advancing implementation of reforms to create a justice system that meets international standards, enhances regional stability and security, and helps support the PNG’s Vision 2050 and the Boe Declaration on Regional Security.