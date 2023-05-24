U.S. keen on expanding connections

In a statement from the Office of the Spokesperson, U.S. department of State, says, “We are also leveraging connections with academia, sports, and the private sector to build connections between our peoples.

Expanding American Spaces in the Pacific: The United States intends to enhance and expand access to our American Spaces across the Pacific with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility and promoting people-to-people connections to build mutual understanding and partnerships.

In modern environments equipped with advanced technologies, visitors to American Spaces can explore and share a wide range of topics and ideas, access reliable information, develop practical professional skills, and participate in programs that foster economic strength, hone critical thinking, and build capacity.

Through a new Regional Public Engagement Specialist (REPS) position in Suva, Fiji, the United States will support the operations of American Spaces throughout the Pacific Islands. In addition to the recently opened American Center in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, the United States intends to work with the Carnegie Library in Suva to open an American Corner and develop American Spaces for Solomon Islands, Tonga, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Building Relationships through Sports in the Pacific: S. sports diplomacy programs in the Pacific are fostering resilience, health, economic development, and gender equity as well as building people-to-people ties. In the last six months alone, U.S. athletes and coaches in surfing, running, rugby, and football have visited Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, and Kiribati, as well as with Indigenous Australians and New Zealanders.

American female surfers traveled to Papua New Guinea to teach youth surfing skills while advocating for greater gender equity policies in sports. On May 19, eight Tongan and 10 Fijian female athletes and coaches traveled to the United States to participate in the State Department-funded International Sports Programming Initiative (ISPI) to build leadership skills and discuss the role that sports can play in preventing gender-based violence.

Expanding the Special Professional Fellows Program for Young Economic Empowerment Leaders: For the first time, fellows from Cook Islands, New Caledonia, and Niue will join a group of 10 Fellows from other Pacific Islands on a four-week, U.S.-based exchange to collaborate with U.S. professionals on post-pandemic equitable and sustainable economic recovery.

The program features individually tailored Fellowships at private and public sector organizations across the United States which are designed to enhance the Fellows’ leadership and professional skills. The Professional Fellows Program has supported programming in the Pacific Islands since 2018.

Launching the U.S.-Pacific Institute for Rising Leaders: The Department of State is working with the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies on the newly created U.S.-Pacific Institute for Rising Leaders, announced last September. Beginning in the fall of 2023, this multi-year program will bring exceptional rising leaders from the private sector, government, media, and non-profit organizations across the Pacific to Washington, D.C. for several weeks of professional and leadership development.

Announcing the Indo-Pacific Museum Exchange Partnership: In summer 2023, the State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs' Cultural Heritage Center will launch a new, two-year exchange program for cultural heritage specialists from Indo-Pacific countries.

The Indo-Pacific Museum Exchange Partnership will build capacity to preserve and promote national identity and create a network of museum professionals across the region.

Participants from Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu will join participants from across the region to develop and share knowledge about collections management, conservation, and public engagement for the cultural objects in the national museums of these countries, many of which are important to Indigenous Peoples and the national identities of these countries.