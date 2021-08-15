U.S Grant to Fund Marine Restoration Projects in Central Province

Approximately K60, 000 was awarded to the Kyeema Foundation’s marine restoration project, being carried out in Tubusereia and Ala’ala villages in the Central Province.

The grant was based on the outline of their project. The key issue being the rapid decline of coral reef fisheries over the past five decades due to increased fishing pressure and climate change, while focusing on coral reefs substantial contribution to the food and livelihood security of coastal communities.

“By restoring the reefs, we can improve food and nutrition security and income generation options for village communities,” as outlined in the ESTH proposal submitted by Kyeema Foundation.

The main objective of the project is empowering local marine conservation leaders to work with their local communities and government to establish effective and sustainable marine resource recovery zones, through key engagements. Three focus areas as outlined in the project proposal include:

Community engagement to raise public awareness of climate change/reef degradation and to provide data on local trends on climate knowledge and marine practices;

The establishment and maintenance of a coral reef nursery through community-led coral gardening training and mobilizing support for two marine conservation zones;

The monitoring and evaluation of the project through training in data collection and monthly monitoring and reporting on restoration sites. This will include weekly updates and discussions of activities.

Funding for these awards is provided by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES). The projects are directed at environmental areas of focus, mainly to do with addressing climate change through ingenuity and innovation, combating conservation crimes, and strengthening governance in wildlife, logging, mining, and fishing, promoting U.S. pollution control and waste management expertise, combating marine debris and pollution, protecting against infectious diseases, and building global health security.