U.S. Gov’t Selects PNG For Priority U.S. Engagement

This Strategy authorizes the U.S. Embassy to work collaboratively with the PNG government and civic partners on an integrated approach to prevent conflict, promote resilience and stability, and advance economic development. The selection considered historical U.S.-PNG ties and our desire to forge stronger connections toward shared goals.

The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability is a tool that enables the U.S. government to work innovatively and through a collaborative approach to strengthen PNG’s resilience. The U.S. Congress provided $10 million this year alone for Strategy-linked efforts in PNG from the Prevention and Stabilization Fund. Funds will be used to prevent conflict, promote stability, protect human rights, and empower the economy.

The U.S. government undertook a rigorous process to identify countries and regions, involving quantitative comparisons, qualitative assessments, and prioritization based on U.S. national security interests and opportunities for partner nation engagement.

To achieve this, the Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development, along with the Departments of Defense and Treasury, teamed together to engage regional, functional, and Congressional stakeholders on the country selection process.

Only three other countries and one region were selected to participate in the Strategy (Haiti, Libya, Mozambique, and Coastal West Africa).

The Strategy is a whole-of-government approach that utilizes development, diplomacy, and security-sector assistance to stabilize conflict-affected areas and achieve long-term outcomes. It seeks to address local challenges in more effective and fundamentally different ways than past efforts.

Emphasis will be placed on flexibility, in-depth analysis, locally led solutions, robust consultations with local partners and the Government of PNG, and the layering of efforts with international and development organizations to leverage lessons learned and build on successes.

The Strategy advances the aims of the U.S. Congress in landmark legislation called the Global Fragility Act. The Act’s goal is to promote human rights and prevent violence globally in countries that demonstrate openness to engage the U.S. government on key issues.