US envoy supports women’s initiatives

“I want to take time to acknowledge our partners Exxon Mobil and Coca Cola for your continuous support since the inception of AWE in 2019. And to Emstret Holdings, our 2021 implementing partner.



“I have to thank Ruth Undi, Mary Handen, Shelley Launa, Vani Nades, and Janet Sios, or coordinators, for their excellent work throughout the years. And to the AWE alumnae who will be showcasing today, I welcome you all.



“Today we celebrate the Global Entrepreneurship Week by showcasing PNGs greatest natural resource - your women leaders,” Ambassador McKee said.



AWE participants must be extremely proud to know that you all are considered the most successful AWE program in the Pacific Region.

She said, “You should all be very proud of what you have achieved through your efforts.”



She stressed that the U.S. government strongly believes that women's economic empowerment is instrumental for peace, prosperity, and development.

“Why? Women make up nearly half the human population of PNG, with more than 90 percent of them under 54 years of age. And when women have access to income, they make better financial decisions. Not just for themselves, but for the whole family. If PNG’s women are empowered to fully participate in the economy, they will act as key drivers of family security.”

She added, “Women contribute to reducing poverty, grow and stabilize both local and the national economies, and unlock human potential on a transformational scale for future generations.”



And AWE equips women to do just that.

“Transform the South Pacific with the tools needed to create and grow their own businesses, raise capital, and effectively network with other successful business owners.