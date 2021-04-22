US envoy encourages use of COVID-19 vaccines

However, U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu Erin Elizabeth McKee said just as an athlete practices to prepare for a big game, COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.

She said it typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“That means it is possible a person could still get COVID-19 before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection.

“That’s why it’s important that we continue to wear masks, wash our hands regularly, and maintain physical distance from others while we are getting everyone vaccinated.”

To date, nearly 900 million people around the world have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The United States is committed to leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating global vaccine distribution. as the U.S. is the world’s single largest donor through Gavi to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, which pools global demand and funding to help low- and middle-income economies access safe and effective vaccines.

“To keep people safe, build back the global economy, and curb the emergence of variants, we must work together to end the pandemic.

“All countries, regardless of income status, need vaccines that meet rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness.”

Among the vaccines that meet international standards are those made by Astra-Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson. Astra-Zeneca is currently the only vaccine currently approved for use in PNG, but we are working with the government to expand the number of approved vaccines in order to accelerate the vaccination process here.

“But we cannot advance our protection of Papua New Guineans and begin to put an end to COVID-19 unless everyone gets vaccinated.

“I urge the citizens of Papua New Guinea to step up, as we have in the United States and around the world, to get vaccinated.

“In doing so you are helping stop a global pandemic – you are protecting yourself, your family, and your Wantok.”