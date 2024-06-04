US doubles aid for Enga

This new commitment brings the total U.S. aid for the relief effort to four million Kina ($1 million).

US Ambassador to Papua New Guniea Ann Marie Yastishock emphasized the importance of community input, stating, "By listening to the community and following their lead, the United States is supporting the people of Enga Province as they recover from this tragedy. This increase in funding is in direct response to what USAID experts observed in Wabag and Mulitaka last week. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that relief efforts and supplies are coordinated and delivered where they are needed most."

USAID’s expanded relief efforts will include logistics support, protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance.

Last week, disaster response experts from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance visited Wabag and Mulitaka to coordinate with PNG government agencies, including the National Disaster Centre, the Enga Provincial Government, humanitarian partners, and other donors, ensuring that aid efforts meet the specific needs of the affected communities.