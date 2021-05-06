US Donates Test Kits

The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Department of Defence donated 25,000 Universal Transport Media (UTM), 1055 Biofire Test Kits and Clinical Monitors to the Department of Health.

The donation of these much needed medical tools will shorten the waiting time for results and provide accurate and timely testing data.

This is essential for decision makers to target those response activities and provide vaccine supplies and medical support to quickly address hotspots before they experience full outbreak.

At the handover of the medical equipment, the US Ambassador to PNG, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, Erin E. McKee said: “These test kits and the clinical monitoring supplies are a direct support to the PNG government’s ongoing fight against COVID-19.”

The UTM test kits are approved by the US Federal Drug Administration Agency. The collection and transport system is designed to collect clinical specimens for the testing and safe transport of patients suspected to be COVID positive.

The Biofire kits are rapid diagnostic polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that can provide test results in forty-five minutes or less for patients suspected of COVID-19.

Ambassador McKee said: “The United States have mobilised an unpreceded global effort to defeat COVID-19 and enhancing PNG’s testing capabilities is a critical step in that effort.”

“Since the start of January, the total number of reported cases was 799, as off today it is 11,409,” McKee added.

Ambassador McKee said it is underreported because of the challenges with testing, tracing and data collection.

Due to the shortage of tests, PNG has been able to test less than one per cent of the estimated 9 million citizens since the pandemic began.

Health Minister Jelta Wong thanked Ambassador McKee and the US Government. He said the Health Department will ensure that the donation of medical equipment will be used well and it serves the entire country.

Mr Wong said: The lives of our people are the forefront of our government. Without the help that we receive, like today, from the USA, we would not succeed in solving the COVID issue in Papua New Guinea.”