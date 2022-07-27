U.S Deputy Chief Of Mission Concerned

In an interview, he mentioned that he was deeply saddened by the recent reports of election-related violence that has threatened the democracy, equality and the rule of law in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Zadrozny applauded the swift actions taken to contain the matters at hand by the Police, Correctional Service and the Defence Force by restoring peace and order gradually back into the affected areas.

“We stand by the people of Papua New Guinea and support the peaceful and democratic election of leaders. We urge all parties to reject violence in all forms. We stress the need for a strong and democratic Papua New Guinean government and people able to govern fairly and deliver services to the people.

“A stable, prosperous, and secure Papua New Guinea can only be achieved through open dialogue, fair elections, and a peaceful transition of power,” Mr Zadrozny said.

He added, “Our Mission reinforces the foundations of good governance by encouraging all citizens — including women, youth and other marginalized groups — to participate in democratic processes more equitably. Our programs promote just, engaged, civic-minded, and transparent government by building the capacity of governments, civil society, marginalized groups, the private sector, and citizens.”

Mr Zadrozny stated that the emphasis of Papua New Guinea’s future is in the hands of all of its people and with elections in giving voice to each individual, must be peaceful and fair, and that the division of resources be managed in a transparent, responsible, and accountable manner, and rights must be protected for all.

“We urge Papua New Guinea’s leaders to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of all persons and property, particularly its most vulnerable members of society, during elections and beyond. All democracies by their nature are an evolutionary process in which the will of the people guides the path forward.”

He said the U.S Government stands with the democratic process and will continue to advocate that government, civil society, and the private sector promote peaceful pluralism, rule of law, and democratic governance in Papua New Guinea.