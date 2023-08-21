U.S congress reps visit Port Moresby

They also toured some of the many important sites in and around Port Moresby.

The delegation visited the St. Therese clinic at Hohola. For about 20 years, the clinic that was established in 1940 has been supported by the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Dr Neal Dunn, a former army doctor, passionate about medical diplomacy highlighted the significance of the investments made by the U.S. government.

“We’re very proud to be here. We’re grateful for all the work that you do. Amazing job. To do so much with so little, it’s amazing,” said Dr Dunn.

Amata Radewagen said, “I want to first thank and congratulate all of the personnel here, this is very special work that you do for the people and especially given the fact that there are so few of you who are able to do this kind of work. We need many more people. We were just very impressed with the way this clinic has been set up. I wanted to just congratulate all of you.”

The delegation, later on, met with the Chief of Defence Force, Major General Mark Goina and Deputy Secretary of Defence Simon Tunapai at the PNGDF Headquarters, Murray Barracks.

The short visit facilitated talks regarding the U.S. support to assisting PNG to meet its security gaps and other areas, the U.S. can further assist.