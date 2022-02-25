U.S. Coast Guard Port Visit

During Cutter Stratton’s visit, officials of both countries met to discuss a bilateral Ship Rider agreement through which the United States and Papua New Guinea will cooperate to jointly combat illegal maritime activity in Papua New Guinean waters.

The Shiprider agreements is allowing foreign law enforcement personnel to embark on U.S. law enforcement vessels as shipriders.

Shipriders are empowered to authorize U.S. vessels to take certain specified actions in foreign waters on behalf of the foreign nation.

The US Coast Guard regularly exercises 11 bilateral fisheries law enforcement agreements with countries throughout the Pacific islands region, including Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Palau, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

These agreements enable USCG and U. S. Navy vessels and USCG law enforcement personnel to work with host nations to protect critical regional resources.

USCG Shiprider projects promote host-nation sovereignty by enabling Pacific islands partners to enforce their laws and regulations, while protecting resources.