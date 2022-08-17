U.S Coast Guard Henry Oliver In Manus

The U.S. Coast Guard arrived in Lorengau last Sunday, 14th August from Guam. They are in Manus participating with partners to support the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency-led Operation Island Chief and the larger Operation Blue Pacific through patrols in the Western Pacific in August and September 2022.

Capt. Nick Simmons, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam commander said, "Employing our unique authorities, capabilities, and access within Oceania is a privilege. We are eager to further integrate with our Allies and regional partners to protect national interests and combat illicit maritime activity such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.”

“Strengthening governance and modeling professional maritime behavior on the high seas and the surrounding waters is one way to counter predatory activity and reinforce the Pacific as a positive center of gravity and sustainable economy,” he added.

The operation covers a substantial area of the Pacific on the high seas and the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia, PNG, Australia, and the Solomon Islands, while renewing relationships bolstered by local knowledge and expertise.

While in Manus, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry got out into the community and visited the HMPNGS Tarangau School to spend time with the students answering questions and enjoying outdoor activities.

The students even taught the crew some traditional dances.

Oliver Henry's crew also donated some sporting equipment to the School and commanding officer, Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, said it was a huge success as the kids enjoyed their time with the crew making it one of the main highlights of their visit.