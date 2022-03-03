U.S and PNG Ship Rider Agreement

The agreement sees the United States and PNG partner to combat illegal maritime activity in PNG waters.

Steven Adler, Captain of the US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton, in an interview, stated that Cutter Stratton sailed to Port Moresby because the United States is concerned with the potential global instability caused by illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in other maritime illicit activities.

He said that the United States wants to partner with Papua New Guinea to help protect its resources, maintain maritime sovereignty and establish secure waters that will afford Papua New Guinea stability and a ruled spaced order.

Captain Adler said that for the United States to help Papua New Guinea with maritime sovereignty and stability is through a tool called the ship rider program. A ship rider is an officer from the host country who embarks the U.S Coast Guard Cutter to utilize the ships capabilities both technological and maritime law enforcement expertise. So that this officer can better protect his or her own country.

“With a ship rider agreement, a Papua New Guinea military officer, customs official or police officer can come on board Stratton, the United States Coast Guard most capable warship and use Stratton and her crew to protect Papua New Guinea and its resources. It would be a true force multiplier and asset for Papua New Guinea.

Through programs like the ship rider program, the United States can help Pacific Island nations maintain sovereign control of their resources, waters, ensuring the South Pacific remains stable and peaceful, and the United States Coast Guard remains a partner of choice.”

The U.S Coast Guard Cutter Stratton has been underway in the Pacific for approximately two months combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Prior to PNG, Stratton conducted a joint patrol under the existing Ship Rider agreement between the United States and Fiji. The Coast Guard’s mission to combat IUU fishing is essential in protecting maritime governance and a rules-based international order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.