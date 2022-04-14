U.S. Ambassador Proud Of Progress

“I’m proud to say that again and again we fulfilled our promise to engage on issues of health, the economy, security, and we amplified and shored up our many shared values. We fulfilled our promise to promote gender equality and rule of law.

“We fulfilled our promise to level the playing field and equip women and men with the tools they need to succeed. Together, America and Papua New Guinea are providing opportunities to all people. That is what democracy means. No person, vulnerable, marginalized, or remote is left behind. Let me give you a few examples,” said Ambassador McKee.

She said to power a nation, Papua New Guinea needs accessible and affordable electricity. So, the United States, along with Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Papua New Guinea- support Papua New Guinea’s goal of connecting 70 percent of the population to electricity by 2030.

Together, these five like-minded democracies share the same vision as well as the same commitment to delivering on the promise of raising the standard of living for all people everywhere. And this is outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ambassador McKee said, Article 23 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone has the right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favourable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment.

“That’s why we are investing in the country to give millions of Papua New Guineans a level playing field where they can be employed in contemporary industries, earn income, feed their families, and build a great nation.

“We’re doing that, and we’re doing it together. We are reaching towards basic universal rights and freedoms, as all democratic nations must do to respond to the needs of their people.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the United States are not just ensuring that 70 percent of the population have electricity by 2030.

“We are enshrining basic rights and freedoms that are found in each of our constitutions. Energy and dignity for all. That’s our goal, that’s our vision, that’s what must be done.”