Upskilling Women Operators

Under the Hidden Valley employee training and development program, some of the women from the local mining communities were trained as haul truck operators.

Twenty-two of the 79 female operators have also completed secondary training on other mining equipment.

By the end of 2021, 25 percent of tier 1 and 2 women workforce were competent in operating mining equipment, of which women operated 46 percent of small hauler trucks.

The ultimate aim for Hidden Valley is to employ an equal number of men and women.

“Employees on the Line of Progression (LOP), irrespective of gender, are paid the same, based on skills and outputs achieved,” said the company.

“Over the years, Harmony and Hidden Valley have seen incremental changes and a growing acceptance of females into roles with shared values that are driving operational excellence in the mine.

“Harmony’s commitment to gender equality was recognised in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index that monitors companies’ performance in supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.”