UPNG Students Vote SRC Reps

The students will vote for President Student Representative Council, Male vice President and Female vice President for next year.

Open of Writs was on 4th of August including nominations and closed on 11th of August. Candidates were screened and were given two weeks to campaign. Polling ends today at 6pm.

Returning officer for UPNG SRC Election, Desmond Timiyaso, stated that a formal request was granted for the Electoral Commission to conduct elections for UPNG SRC Elections.

“A formal request was put by the University administration to the Electoral Commissioner’s office and the request was granted and I was appointed as the Returning Officer. I mobilized our polling teams to have the elections conducted,” Timiyaso said.

He said there were 10 candidates standing. Seven students standing for president seat, while two male students vying for Male Vice President Seat. One female student standing for female vice president seat unopposed.

“There are five schools in UPNG and students are voting in their respective schools. The 10 candidates are running for three seats for the UPNG 2023 Academic year.”

Timiyaso added that counting should conclude tomorrow, 20th August with the declaration expected on Monday 22nd of August.

Return of Writs will be on Tuesday 23rd of August.