UPNG Students on the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program

Both are students from the University of Papua New Guinea, Hahembe, is a second year Economics student at the School of Business and Public Policy, and Gawi is a third year Political Science student.

Vilousa shares her experience about the program, and the learning that contributes to studies at home, and how they had to fit into the respective universities.

“The exciting thing of course is meeting new people from different cultures. I've met new people through campus associations, group projects and volunteering. I've gone exploring in the city and other parts of the States and I'm so looking forward to going to Washington DC in a week’s time.

“I've actually found a new passion in sustainability. Chatham University is one of the leading Universities of sustainability in America. All my studies are centered around the economy but also how to make it sustainable. It's very interesting and I aim to share information back home so that policy makers, senior economists and country managers can use it for development,” she said.

“American society is individualistic and thus making casual conversation was difficult, however it was still possible to meet some people who are very open minded and it is usually those ones who have travelled abroad or are planning to travel abroad and those (who) just have a keen interest in meeting new people from other countries.

“I didn't try so hard to fit in though. My culture and beliefs keep me grounded and I don't try so hard,” Hahembe said.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by World Learning, Global UGRAD brings future leaders from 74 countries to the United States to experience U.S. higher education, gain critical professional skills, and explore new cultures and values.