UPNG SRC debate launched

The debate will be held on the 17th to the 27th of July 2023. The launch took place on Tuesday evening at the main lecture theater of the University of Papua New Guinea.

The debate is themed “If not Here, Where? If not now, When? If not you, Who? Be the Voice, Rise up’.

Each representative at the school will conduct their own internal debate and the wining team will represent PNG in New Zealand at the Pacific Universities debate competition.

Representatives from the school of medical and health sciences, the school of law, school of natural and physical science, school of business and public policy and the school of humanities and social science including representative from the unity team will participate in the debate.

Morobe Governor Luther Wenge said it was his idea to establish the debate competition as a platform to generate critical thinking and encourage public speaking among young people.

“Debates forms the foundation of effective research and sharpens an individual mind to think critically and make informed decisions,” he said.

He said the quality of debate is very low in parliament and this kind of initiative will ensure young people are well trained to think and speak critically globally.

UPNG SRC President Luther Kissinga committed the students to implementing this initiative.

“We are committing with the global community in terms of economy, and policies but in terms of knowledge we have to adapt with the status quo,” he said.

The Governor presented a K200, 000 cheque for the debate competition, and another K100, 000 to the school of law to support its Moot Court Competition.