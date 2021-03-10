UPNG SHP students show grief

The large group of students attended the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s memorial at the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex on Tuesday.

The UPNG Southern Highlands Students Association is made up of five sub-associations representing the five districts of Ialibu-Pangia, Imbonggu, Kagua-Erave, Mendi-Munihu and Nipa-Kutubu.

Students cancelled their lectures and arranged themselves under the leadership of the executives to attend the haus sore.

President of the Association, Tom Berepu, said they see the Late Grand Chief as an institution.

“This is because every highly educated man and woman of PNG, every business institution, public and private institutions and government institutions, all these came about because of a man who once planted a seed with a vision and dream.

“It is because of the Late Grand Chief’s vision that a poor student like me can get that golden opportunity to study and to fulfil my dreams so I can call myself a pilot, a lawyer, a doctor, an accountant, a journalist and the list goes on.

“Prior to independence, the Late Grand Chief once said; Let me rule my own country, let me look after myself, I can produce a pilot, a doctor, a lawyer of my own.

“An increasing number of highly educated Papua New Guineans today is simply the fulfilment of the Late Grand Chief’s dreams and visions.”