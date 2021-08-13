UPNG Revives Debate Hub

“The UPNG in years gone by was an environment for debate on national and international issues for that matter as well, and we haven’t had that for quite some time now.

“I am happy to report that SRC that was re-established this year has taken it on board as part of their work going forward. They have organized a couple of debates already and we’ve had the one on COVID-19 issues,” Prof. Griffin said.

He also stated that talks are ongoing to begin the Waigani Seminar again. Since 1967, the gathering has drawn together academics and representatives of the government and provides an important space for dialogue, as it has since 1967

“Part of our strategy as we settle into the work is to re-engage with civil society, the government, the private sector on the issues of reconvening seminar, which discusses topics of national interest.

“We would like to make sure our youths are part of the process. The young people of the university are already in the system and there are youths from the surrounding settlements and suburbs, who can also be involved in those discussions. Because as I see it, it is not just the professional folks who are going through the issues affecting this part of that process.

“The youths have a huge role to play in making sure that they become part of the workforce in going forward,” Prof. Griffin added.