UPNG Graduates First Lot

Families, friends and loved ones gathered outside the Sir John Guise stadium’s indoor complex to congratulate the graduates on their achievement.

Steven Wani from Morobe and Central Province expressed gratitude for his family’s endless support to his education since commencing studies in 2018 at UPNG.

Wani said: “Most of us as general Papua New Guineans come from different family backgrounds. Some students actually made it through, they have good financial support, but for some students they do not have that financial edge to push them to get to where they are. For my case, having to come this far to get my degree, it’s a heartbreaking moment.”

Police Sergeant, Albert Purane from Hela Province received his degree in the presence of his sister Evelyn and 8-year-old son, Goodwin. Albert, a professional student has been a police officer since 1989.

“I served under Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary 3 years as a reservist and in 1993 I joined the regular Police.”

“Why I took up major in Public Policy is because it is related to my work in the RPNGC,” Mr Purane added.

Meantime, graduation ceremonies for the four other schools will continue until Friday 30th of July.