UPNG Freshmen Challenged

“Discipline is to master self control. Discipline means to turn always turn up in class. Even if those lectures are boring, you just have to convince yourself to enjoy. Not only in class, but also when you are out of class,” said Mr Kakap

He also challenged the students to be disciplined in taking care of facilities on campus and to avoid spitting betelnut spittle especially in the residential halls.

Mr Kakap also challenged students to strive for excellence and go far and beyond in their studies.

“Show quality in the work that you produce, in your appearance and also in your habits and skills. That will contribute to the talent that you are going to obtain when you leave this place.

“That is what organisations in the workforce are looking for from University graduates,” added Mr Kakap.

He encouraged students to explore the many options that exists in the five excellent schools as they progress in their first year.

“Begin to explore the unlimited career choices that will present you with avenues of education that will blend with the corporate needs of either the public or private sectors ”, said Kakap.

The Chancellor of the University, Robert Igara also challenged the new intakes to take responsibility for their education.

“You are the most valuable asset and you have to take responsibility in investing in your education. It is not just about you, but also the next generation,” he said.