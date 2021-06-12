UPNG council addresses security issues

The appointment comes following two protests organised by the UPNG students earlier this week, demanding the administration to address lawlessness on campus.

Former Chief of Defence, Commodore Peter Ilau, is the strategic advisor to the Council for Security, former police commissioner, Geoffrey Vaki, as interim chief security and risk officer, and Aiva Koisen as the legal advisor and investigator into all incidents committed against the students and staff of the university.

“The university administration’s complacency has been complicit, giving rise to lawlessness and creating an environment of fear and intimidation,” said Chancellor of UPNG, Robert Igara.

Chancellor Igara said the Council’s security task force audit group found that although there were policies in place, they have not been implemented.

The SRC, during the protests, said the administration has not implemented the existing policies to address the rise in lawlessness on campus.

They have submitted three recommendations to the council for immediate address and demanded that failure to do so will result in the removal of the current administration and the interim council.

Among demands presented include; reformation of the Uniforce, implementation of an effective ID system, police presence on campus, imposing of zero alcohol tolerance policy and the immediate termination of students with records of disciplinary offences.

The Chancellor thanked the SRC for their help in controlling a potential unrest on campus earlier this week.