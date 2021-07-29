UPNG Chancellor: Media does not define graduates

“It is not Facebook, LinkedIn or WhatsApp or The National newspaper, it is not the Post Courier, EMTV or not NBC that will define who you are. Don’t believe anybody that says that you are not capable.”

Mr Igara made these remarks in his address to the graduates of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences this week.

He said: “We as a people are capable of transformation, how do I know as an academic institution, we are demanded to look for evidence and this is in you. The evidence is in all the University of Papua New Guinea graduates since 1970.”

“How you will be perceived by others including your potential and current employers will rest on your own individual integrity and your commitment to certain basic values and principles,” said Mr Igara.

Vice Chancellor for the university, Professor Frank Griffin echoed the same sentiments, encouraging the graduates as well.

“Your training is now behind you and you are now professionals in your own right. You know exactly what it took to get here.”

Professor Griffin said the graduates showed resilience when the academic year recommenced and kept studying until they made it to the graduation.

“You are now entering a society, a workforce which appears to be uncertain, but you have been trained with a certain skill. Your qualification is not just confined to the subject area.”

He added, “You have also been trained to be a lifelong learner. You now have the ability to use this skill to diversify your attributes.”

Professor Griffin encouraged graduates to be dedicated, honest and resilient in your workplace.

“Uphold your professional and personal values and ethics. Have good work ethics and be trustworthy, diligent and have integrity in all that you do.”