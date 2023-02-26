UPNG to build Sir Michael monument

In tribute, the University of Papua New Guinea held a commemoration service Friday evening at its Waigani Campus.

In attendance was Prime Minister James Marape.

The Prime Minister commended the University’s management and student leaders for the permanent way in which they have chosen to honour a great leader in Sir Michael, by announcing a plan to erect a monument in his honour.

“Today is really my privilege to be part of this occasion where our university, led by students who are initiating this monument to be built in honour of our great Grand Chief.

“I look forward to its completion and hopefully in September 16 this year,” said Marape.

Professor Frank Griffin, the University’s Vice Chancellor says apart from UPNG, the University of Goroka is the only other academic institution the country that has plans to honour the late PM with an allocation for land to build an institution to house programs of language and unity, aspects of the country that Sir Michael advocated.

“The library that is in front of us is the only academic building in the country that bears his name, anywhere in the country. We’re very proud of that,” said Prof. Griffin.

The students of the university of PNG have already raised K45,000 towards the building of this monument. The National Government has also committed to supporting this endeavour.

The students leaders of the university hope to unveil the monument by the country’s Independence anniversary this year in September.