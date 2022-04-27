Upgraded Projects To Boost Fisheries

He conveyed to the island residents of the development of ports in general, which cost about K34 or K35 million that was announced by the Government for Manus. Stating that some of these projects could support fisheries activities.

"According to officials from the ports authority, there's got to be containerized freezer capacity here. That's an area where it links fisheries activities. If we have operators who are willing to export out of Manus to other provinces, at least there is an avenue for selling frozen products to the containerized storage facility,” Mr Pakop.

He also highlighted the importance of the new Momote airport, which links to fisheries.

“Should operators in Manus wanting to export to overseas market, that's the avenue for them to go through. The next stages will be the storage facilities at the airport. With such developments, you would attract fisheries like Longline operators, where you produce fish for the Sashimi market in Japan. Which demands the fish to land in Japan within a week of its freshness.”

Mr Pakop said the funding commitment of K30 million by Fisheries Minister for project on Drauke is a great project.

“Manus is in the shipping lane between the mainland and if we take advantage of that by setting up transshipment port as part of the activities in Drauke, we would not only attract fishing vessels but other merchant ships that pass through.”

He urged the Manus communities to give updates on programs regarding with not only fisheries but also Commerce and Industry and other government agencies.

“We can work together collaboratively with those agencies to make the best out of our communities in Manus and the country where fishermen and fisheries is concerned."