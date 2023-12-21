Upgraded Kavieng holding cell to be opened

The New Ireland Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Superintendent Albert Beli, said the opening will eventuate after the last quarter parade and launching of the Christmas/New Year operation.

PPC Beli has instructed police station commanders of Kavieng, Namatanai and Lihir, including the rural police station commanders of Taskul, Lakurumau and Konos, to be in Kavieng on Friday, December 22nd, for the final parade of 2023.

“During the parade, I will inspect the vehicle fleet because mobility is important for our operation,” he said.

“I am asking our policemen and women to be in their best police uniform. After that will be the grand opening of our police cell. It was condemned some 2-3 years ago.

“I was able to secure K700,000 to fund its construction. Construction was carried out by China Railway Construction Group.”

PPC Beli said the district authorities of Namatanai and Kavieng contributed K300,000 each, while the New Ireland Provincial Government came in with K100,000 to ensure this much-needed facility is accessible.

“For six to seven months, during the time of construction, our police officers were transporting detainees back and forth from Lakurumau. It was a tiring, expensive and risky responsibility. I thank my police officers for their bravery and faithfully going up and down the Boluminsky Highway until our cells are ready.”

The province has 84 police officers in total, with PPC Beli saying the festive period operation commenced last week, and most of the officers have already been deployed.

The official launch, however, is scheduled for tomorrow.

“It’s all about awareness and roadblocks to the communities and bus stops,” he added.

(File picture of Kavieng Police Station in New Ireland Province)