Upgraded Eriku access road opens

The once pothole-ridden access road has finally been given a facelift, with commuters no longer having to navigate around crater-like potholes.

Work commenced in September through the 20 percent GST agreement between the Lae City Authority and Morobe Provincial Government.

It was successfully completed and opened on Wednesday, December 28th, for the public to use and access the supermarkets and the nearby motel.

The LCA has extended its appreciation to the local contractor, R&Sons Construction, for getting this project completed on time, like other similar projects under LCA.

“City roads rehabilitation still remain a top priority but not all at once,” said the LCA.

“One at a time due to funding constraint.”