Upgrade work on airports

The upgrade is to revamp and enhance safety and security of these aerodromes to comply with International Civil Aviation Safety Authority Rules and Regulations.

The upgrade is under NAC’s Civil Aviation Development Investment program (CADIP).

Following public outcry on the downscaling of flights into Madang and Wewak’s Boram airport due to work upgrade on the runway, the NAC stated that upgrade is important to enhance safety and security at these aerodromes.

The NAC says airport runways play a critical role as it dictates the sequence and extent of flights into and out of each aerodrome. It emphasized that during these upgrade, these runway length may only accommodate only smaller aircrafts types and it is unavoidable.

At the moment, NAC is undertaking construction works on runways, taxiways and aprons at Nadzab, Tokua, Boram, Madang, Kavieng, Mt. Hagen, Mendi and Wapenamanda.

Nadzab is currently undergoing runway pavement upgrade works and will take approximately seven months to complete.

Construction work at Tokua has been completed and flight operations have been back to normal since 29th June, 2021.

Work on the Boram Airport is ongoing and is expected to accept larger aircrafts on the 19th of July.

Madang airport is also under construction and will only permit Dash 8 aircrafts. By October 31st, F100 and F70 aircrafts are expected to resume operations there, while runway on the Kavieng Airport will be completed on 24th November.

Photo credit: NAC