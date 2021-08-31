Upgrade Saves Ship

On August 15 at around 5pm,the KRI Bima Suci sent an emergency distress call which was picked up by the PNG Ports vessel tracking services team.

Managing Director of PNG Ports, Fego Kiniafa said clearance processes were initiated immediately and the vessel was remotely guided through the Basilisk Passage and into safe anchorage within the Fairfax Harbour.

“Distress calls from ships require the most urgent response but our restrictions in place surrounding COVID-19, along with the risk due to the Delta variant, made the situation different,” said Kiniafa.

“No gangway is to be deployed upon berthing, no crew is allowed to disembark and no personnel is allowed to board.

“Also the navy vessel reportedly did not carry any charts for Port Moresby and its approaches, which imposed risks in attempting the Basilisk Passage, and also at night (around 9pm).

“Our team on night shift at Motukea swiftly provided the vessel crew GPS waypoints and monitored via CCVT (closed-circuit television) systems to ensure it safely maneuvered through the Basilisk Passage and anchored within the harbor, all without a mandatory marine pilot on board.

“Our upgraded security and safety systems have ensured that the distress call was detected and the vessel brought to safety,” Kiniafa added.

He also commended the combined efforts of PNG Ports, TWL Logistics Ltd, the Indonesian Embassy and PNG Ports’ stakeholders in the shipping and ports industry, including relevant government departments, for ensuring the vessel was rescued.

PNG Ports is undergoing a K26.2 million security and safety upgrade, funded by the Australian Government through its Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP).

The CCTV security cameras and the vessel tracking cameras are a requirement, and are part of the upgrade under the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) codes in which the Government of PNG is a signatory.

The Vessel Tracking Cameras will ensure all international & domestic cargo vessels entering Motukea and Lae Ports are tracked and monitored safely in the port, providing vital information to the Pilot and the vessel’s Captain at time of arrival and departure.

PNG Ports says it has been working closely with the Australian Government and the TSSP team to ensure the successful implementation and completion of this project, on-time and on-budget is achieved.