Update on election returns

The Commission’s Director for Funding of Disclosure, John Bishop said 105 MPs have submitted their returns, 12 have yet to submit and are expecting 117 election returns from MPs.

He provided this insight during the presentation of funds to the Political Parties today.

Mr Bishop said: “Political parties are very poor and is less than 20 that have submitted their election returns despite us having 53 political parties.”

“Out of the 105 that we received 54 members of parliament have been assessed and others we are still going through their returns. From the 54 returns, 28 have been accepted, 26 have issues which will be conveyed to those members respectively. These issues include, donations, fundraising activities, and unexplained expenditures and etc,” he stated.

Mr Bishop added that all assessments should be completed by the end of the month; and letters will be given to the respective people to explain the annual lease.

“Those MPs who have not given their returns will be given time to make their returns, of course there are provisions in the Organic Law which deals with late returns, non-returns etc.

“Those penalties may be imposed by the Registry after we have completed all these issues and have taken it up with the Integrity to impose those penalties.”