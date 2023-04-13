UoT mourns loss of mechanical engineering student

Student Representative Senate (SRS) president, Kenzie Walipi, described the late Raymond as a bright and promising student who was enrolled at UoT since 2020.

“Raymond hailed from a mixed parentage of Manus and Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and attended Sogeri National High School in 2019 before being selected to take mechanical engineering here at UoT.

“He was an active member of the Manus students, the Mech Pistons, the Ex-SONATHS family, and the Adventist family.

“His loss has deeply impacted the UoT community.

“On behalf of the university student body, we extend our deepest condolences to Raymond’s family, the mechanical engineering 4th year class, and everyone who shared a connection with him.

“Raymond’s quiet, easy-going character, brotherhood, and friendship will always be remembered and his absence will be felt by all who knew him. Our hearts ache for you, Raymond.

“We will always treasure the wonderful moments we shared with you - your presence, your smile, your laughter, and your memories that will remain with us forever.

“The University of Technology community understands that there are questions surrounding the circumstances of Raymond’s passing. We would like to inform the public that the cause of death will not be released until the CID has completed a full investigation and the family has given their approval.

“The University of Technology community is committed to providing support and resources to Raymond’s family and friends during this difficult time.

“We would also like to encourage all students to talk about their problems and mental health. It is okay to seek help when you need it, and there are resources available on campus to assist you.

“Through tough times and challenges, Unitech remains a community that stands together, supporting one another with unwavering strength and resilience.”