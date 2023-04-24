UoT mess construction queried

Unitech’s Student Representative Senate (SRS) pointed out that construction was scheduled to be completed by September 2022. However, the project, which was supposed to take eight months to complete, has come to a halt following in-house issues with the contractor, Regional Engineering and Construction Ltd.

With no proper dialogue between the students and administration, the Student Representative Senate shut down the school mess on Monday, April 10th, appealing to the senior executive management team to be transparent and tell them what is going on.

Following that, a petition submission was hosted on the afternoon of Friday, April 21st.

While Vice Chancellor, Dr Ora Renagi, was still out of the country, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Garry Sali, Pro Vice-Chancellor – Administration, Prof Kaul Gena, and Pro Vice-Chancellor – Academics, Prof Shamsul Akanda, were present to witness and respond to the students’ queries.

SRS president, Kenzie Walipi, highlighted that the current makeshift mess cannot cater for the student population, including the mess staff.

Walipi also placed emphasis on the welfare of the catering staff, where most of them are still employed as casuals despite working for five or more years.

“What really stands out is, if the welfare of the staff are not taken care of, how will the students fare? Our stay on campus will not be as it should be,” said Walipi.

“The welfare of the staff really is a matter that needs to be addressed too. Yes, it may be out of our jurisdiction as the SRS because we relate to the student body but the staff’s welfare directly relates to us because it affects us; the way in which they will help us, they will assist us on campus and during our stay.”

The students further called on the Auditor-General’s office to audit the K20 million allocated by the Government for the mess project.

In response, Prof Kaul Gena explained that out of the six companies that bid for the project, the NEC chose Regional Engineering and Construction Ltd based on monetary and capability criteria, following points awarded by the National Procurement Commission and Unitech senior management.

“We expected you to eat from that new mess beginning of this year but that did not eventuate because the contractor has its own problems and financial incapabilities and we need to manage that risk because the decision that the NEC made at that time, they never foresaw those risks,” said Prof Gena.

“So come August last year, that was the deadline but they were not able to complete; it was around almost 50 percent.

“They requested for additional months, which the council approved and gave them up to end of last year. And end of last year, they were in serious financial crisis so they decided to do nothing and just sit around and wait.

“Just as you are concerned, the management is also concerned because this is a flagship mess project that we are undertaking because at any one time, it’s going to seat about 1,000 students. And we want to make that mess a part of Unitech legacy.”

Prof Gena said to mitigate the risk, they had a discussion with the contractor earlier this year and established that only 33 percent of the work is yet to be completed, which means there is still some money in the budget.

Following technical advice from the project team, management will ‘work under the contract’, which means the client will take over the management of the project in terms of procurement of materials, payment of labour, payment of sub-contractors and the administrative costs of the contract.

Other questions raised by the students will be answered within the two-week period that was set by the SRS.