UOT deputy VC emphasizes academic excellence

Speaking on Friday, Dr Sali highlighted the pivotal role of developing a strong knowledge base, proactive initiative, and positive attitudes towards learning and collaboration in achieving success both academically and in future leadership roles.

Dr. Sali underscored the need for students to embody good values throughout their academic journey, emphasizing their responsibility to shape ethical professionals and dedicated citizens committed to serving their communities.

He also spoke about Unitech's vision of producing world-class technocrats capable of addressing real-world challenges, particularly in forestry and beyond.

Acknowledging the college's transition from offering diplomas to degree programs in forestry, Dr Sali encouraged students to recognize the privilege they hold as beneficiaries of higher education.

He paid tribute to national leaders like Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare and Kondom Akando, urging students to uphold their legacy and contribute to Papua New Guinea's development.

Head of the Forestry Department Dr. Cossey Yosi, expressed gratitude to Unitech's senior management for allowing degree programs at the college.

He highlighted plans to accredit the program to international standards, ensuring graduates' competitiveness and recognition globally.

As the academic year progresses, students are poised to embrace their roles as future forestry leaders and ambassadors of Papua New Guinea's heritage and promising future.